Tadcaster shop awards shortlist

The award-winning shop, owned by Liz Devin-Wright, has been chosen as one of only eight finalists for the category which recognises those who use multiple channels to develop their business.

“We are over the moon to be shortlisted in the Small Awards after such a very difficult two years trading,” said Liz.

“Unlike many other businesses which prospered with online shopping during the pandemic, our customers – most of whom are mothers of the bride or groom and race-goers – were more cautious.

“Traditional large weddings and race meetings were banned so there was nowhere to wear our beautiful hats, hatinators and fascinators.

“Fortunately, 2022 looks like being a fantastic year as we gradually get back to normal.

“We also became “of age” this year and celebrated 18 years in business, so hopefully being shortlisted will help us to achieve a bumper year.”

Liz opened her shop in 2004 and the business got a head start in 2005, following Royal Ascot’s temporary move to York and she now sends her special occasion hat collections for events all over the world.

With 11 unique categories, the Small Awards celebrate the dynamism and resilience of the UK’s small business sector, across everything from mission-led start-ups, to longstanding family firms, to the nation’s leading sole traders.

“The Small Awards is an opportunity to applaud all the inspiring, positive things that these fabulous, finalist entrepreneurs have achieved over the last year, particularly as we start to move forwards once again,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, Founder of Small Business Britain.

“The phenomenal number of applications, and their incredibly high standard, has been fantastic to see.

“Simply Devine should be extremely proud of being shortlisted for this award.

“The Small Awards is all about championing and spotlighting the nation’s small firms, and we’re so excited to finally be able to celebrate with them again in person this year.”