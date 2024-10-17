Tadcaster Community Swimming Pool improves accessibility with new access steps thanks to local engineering firm
The project, funded through the legacy of a former pool user, was a initiative that the Tadweld team was particularly enthusiastic to support.
The new steps were specifically designed to provide easier pool access for individuals who may find traditional pool ladders difficult to use, such as those living with joint conditions and other long-term health issues.
This improvement aligns with the pool’s efforts to support an inclusive environment for all users.
Chris Houston, Managing Director at Tadweld, said: “We are always proud to be involved in projects that contribute directly to our community.
"When we were approached to design, fabricate, and install new steps for Tadcaster Community Swimming Pool, we were thrilled to take on the challenge.
“Our team worked closely with the pool's management from concept to installation, ensuring the steps not only met safety regulations but also enhanced the pool's overall accessibility.
"Seeing the positive impact this has had on local residents has been incredibly rewarding.”
The project began with Tadweld’s design team transforming a basic concept into a fully realised solution, factoring in the specific needs of the pool's users.
The steps were designed for maximum ease of access while maintaining a high standard of safety and visual appeal.
Following the successful implementation of the steps, Chris Hirst, Manager at Tadcaster Community Pool said: "As a charitable trust, we are always looking to improve our facilities.
"When we launched a new class tailored for individuals with joint conditions, it became clear that our existing ladders and hoists were not ideal for everyone.
“We turned to Tadweld, a trusted local partner, to help us design and install a more comfortable and independent solution.
"Their team’s professionalism and expertise were evident from the first site visit through to installation.
"The new steps have already made a noticeable difference, increasing participation in our classes and receiving positive feedback from our community."
The newly installed steps have already helped many pool users to enter and exit with greater comfort and confidence, which will allow the pool to better serve the local community for years to come.
