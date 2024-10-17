Tadcaster Community Swimming Pool improves accessibility with new access steps thanks to local engineering firm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tadcaster Community Swimming Pool and local engineering and fabrication business Tadweld have completed a meaningful project that will enhance accessibility with custom-designed access steps.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project, funded through the legacy of a former pool user, was a initiative that the Tadweld team was particularly enthusiastic to support.

The new steps were specifically designed to provide easier pool access for individuals who may find traditional pool ladders difficult to use, such as those living with joint conditions and other long-term health issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This improvement aligns with the pool’s efforts to support an inclusive environment for all users.

Tadcaster Community Swimming Pool has improved its accessibility by installing new access steps, thanks to local engineering and fabrication business Tadweld

Chris Houston, Managing Director at Tadweld, said: “We are always proud to be involved in projects that contribute directly to our community.

"When we were approached to design, fabricate, and install new steps for Tadcaster Community Swimming Pool, we were thrilled to take on the challenge.

“Our team worked closely with the pool's management from concept to installation, ensuring the steps not only met safety regulations but also enhanced the pool's overall accessibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Seeing the positive impact this has had on local residents has been incredibly rewarding.”

The project began with Tadweld’s design team transforming a basic concept into a fully realised solution, factoring in the specific needs of the pool's users.

The steps were designed for maximum ease of access while maintaining a high standard of safety and visual appeal.

Following the successful implementation of the steps, Chris Hirst, Manager at Tadcaster Community Pool said: "As a charitable trust, we are always looking to improve our facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we launched a new class tailored for individuals with joint conditions, it became clear that our existing ladders and hoists were not ideal for everyone.

“We turned to Tadweld, a trusted local partner, to help us design and install a more comfortable and independent solution.

"Their team’s professionalism and expertise were evident from the first site visit through to installation.

"The new steps have already made a noticeable difference, increasing participation in our classes and receiving positive feedback from our community."

The newly installed steps have already helped many pool users to enter and exit with greater comfort and confidence, which will allow the pool to better serve the local community for years to come.