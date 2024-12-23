Tadcaster care home launches ‘Don’t Dine Alone’ initiative to help combat loneliness in community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A care home in Tadcaster will be opening its doors to people across the local community in the New Year to help tackle loneliness.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Open for elderly people who might usually eat alone, Highfield Care Home are inviting them to join the residents and team every first Friday of the month – the first Friday being January 3 at midday for a three course meal.

Guests will have a chance to chat to the home’s staff and residents, while enjoying their food, and will be able to partake in friendly games with those at the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home’s Head Chef will be producing a range of dishes to cover varied individual dietary needs and preferences, so diners were able to eat to their fill accompanied with a wide selection of beverages.

Highfield Care Home in Tadcaster will be opening its doors to people across the local community in the New Year to help tackle loneliness

The ‘Don’t Dine Alone’ initiative was launched by care provider Barchester Healthcare as a way to reach out to isolated or vulnerable members of their local communities.

Barchester Healthcare is also behind Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, which is a registered charity that gives grants to older people and other adults with a disability to help combat loneliness and enable people to be active and engaged in the communities where the Barchester care homes operate.

Luke Owens, General Manager at Highfield Care Home, said: “Loneliness can be a big problem for elderly people, especially as the weather gets colder.

"Our doors are always open to new friends of the home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highfield Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

The care home provides residential care and dementia care for 66 residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information about Highfield Care Home, visit