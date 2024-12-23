Tadcaster care home launches ‘Don’t Dine Alone’ initiative to help combat loneliness in community
Open for elderly people who might usually eat alone, Highfield Care Home are inviting them to join the residents and team every first Friday of the month – the first Friday being January 3 at midday for a three course meal.
Guests will have a chance to chat to the home’s staff and residents, while enjoying their food, and will be able to partake in friendly games with those at the home.
The home’s Head Chef will be producing a range of dishes to cover varied individual dietary needs and preferences, so diners were able to eat to their fill accompanied with a wide selection of beverages.
The ‘Don’t Dine Alone’ initiative was launched by care provider Barchester Healthcare as a way to reach out to isolated or vulnerable members of their local communities.
Barchester Healthcare is also behind Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, which is a registered charity that gives grants to older people and other adults with a disability to help combat loneliness and enable people to be active and engaged in the communities where the Barchester care homes operate.
Luke Owens, General Manager at Highfield Care Home, said: “Loneliness can be a big problem for elderly people, especially as the weather gets colder.
"Our doors are always open to new friends of the home.”
Highfield Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.
The care home provides residential care and dementia care for 66 residents from respite care to long term stays.
