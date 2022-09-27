Swinton Estate in Ripon wins prestigious AA Hotel and Hospitality 'Sustainable' award

The Swinton Estate is one of the largest privately owned estates in England, situated in North Yorkshire and stretches over 20,000 acres.

In awarding the Swinton Estate, the AA said: “Sustainability has been an integral part of Swinton Estate and its hotel for many years and forms a key part of its ethos and values.

"Long-term sustainable policies very much highlight this across all the critical areas of carbon, waste, conservation, and community.

From left to right: Gabby Logan, Andrew Mackay (Swinton Park General Manager), Felicity Cunliffe-Lister (Countess of Swinton), Iain Shelton (CEO of Swinton Estate) and Simon Numphud (Managing Director of AA Media)

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has embraced heating technology at early stages be it biomass utilising chip from its own woodlands for the whole hotel and air source heat pumps for its holiday cottages.”