Swinton Estate in Ripon wins prestigious AA Hotel and Hospitality 'Sustainable' award
The Swinton Estate in Ripon won the coveted AA Hotel and Hospitality ‘Sustainable’ Award yesterday evening at a ceremony in London.
The Swinton Estate is one of the largest privately owned estates in England, situated in North Yorkshire and stretches over 20,000 acres.
In awarding the Swinton Estate, the AA said: “Sustainability has been an integral part of Swinton Estate and its hotel for many years and forms a key part of its ethos and values.
"Long-term sustainable policies very much highlight this across all the critical areas of carbon, waste, conservation, and community.
"It has embraced heating technology at early stages be it biomass utilising chip from its own woodlands for the whole hotel and air source heat pumps for its holiday cottages.”
Iain Shelton, CEO at Swinton Estate, added: “We are delighted to be recognised for the work we are doing and look forward with working with the AA over the next 12 months in championing sustainability and launching their new initiatives.”