Sustainable future in Harrogate spotlight at next District Chamber of Commerce event

As controversy continues to rumble over Harrogate’s early steps towards a more sustainable future, three member businesses who have taken positive steps to reduce their impact on the environment, the meeting will hear from Coun Keane Duncan, North Yorkshire Council’s Executive Member for Highways and Transportation, about his vision for transport in and around Harrogate.

Paul White, from Auditel Limited, will be talking about his firm’s journey to carbon neutrality, and give advice on how to get there.

He will explain the benefits for a business, both environmentally and financially, of becoming Carbon Neutral; how it can be funded, and where to begin to minimise the impact of a business on the environment.

Sarah Jones, from Full Circle Funerals, will explain how her business attained Corp B status – a unique certification which verifies that a business is meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

Finally, Danny Wild, Harrogate College Principal and a member of Harrogate District Climate Change Coalition, will speak about its work on retrofit to support businesses.

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce’s September meeting will take place on Monday, September 12, at the town’s Cedar Court Hotel.

Sue Kramer, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce President, said: “I’m looking forward to hearing the individual stories from our three member businesses, as well as welcoming Councillor Duncan to our meeting, who will be informing us about his vision for transport in and around Harrogate, which I’m sure will include the Harrogate Station Gateway Project.”

David Simister, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive, said: “I’ll also be updating members on the letter I sent to MPs in the district about the energy price crisis and inviting members to share their latest news.”

Doors open for the event at 5.30pm for open networking with the meeting starting at 6.15pm.