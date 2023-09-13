'Surprise' success for The Ivy Harrogate Brasserie as it becomes a place to sit back, relax and enjoy

Watch more videos on Shots!

Surprising as it may sound to say, there was no guarantee how The Ivy Harrogate Brasserie would be received when it first opened the doors at 7-9 Parliament Street in November 2017.

A place where diners lean towards the discerning, Harrogate is not accustomed to rolling over and offering an easy welcome to newcomers on the food and drink scene.

The town can be a little sniffy about new restaurants, whether independent and locally-owned – or not.

Relaxed but well served, the feeling engendered at The Ivy Harrogate Brasserie is the desire to chat and chat. (Picture contributed)

Part of the national The Ivy Collection inspired by the legendary celebrity haunt in London, a sense of luxury is taken as read when stepping into The Ivy Harrogate Brasserie.

High ceilings and large windows give a feeling of space, while Art Deco details such as bronzed antiques and burnt orange banquettes bring a sense of floral colour and indulgence.

If that sounds like an attempt to create character in a sophisticated way, well, it works, The Ivy oozes character.

The brasserie – and its outdoors seating in a lovely garden at the back – may be a buzz in busy staff but the focus is on the comfort of visitors in this all-day dining and drinking destination.

So relaxed but well served is the feeling engendered by it all the end result is the desire to chat and chat…

The range of menus is the opposite of austere, too.

From modern British cuisine to brasserie-inspired classics and vegan and vegetarian dishes, there’s something to suit almost everyone:

Weekday Set Menu

Weekend Brunch Menu

Seasonal Monthly Menus

Dreamy Afternoon Tea

At its best The Ivy Harrogate Brasserie is the sort of place where good intentions take a back seat.

A place to sit back and lose track of time, where a quick lunch or a single drink can become a long afternoon.