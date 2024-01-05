'Surprise' Dragon's Den style event at leading Harrogate hotel to give boost to independent businesses
Rudding Park is hosting the new event on January 23, in the process offering Yorkshire independent businesses the opportunity to pitch their products to key decision makers at the luxury hotel and resort.
Candidates will have three minutes to pitch and impress the Rudding Park ‘Dragons who include:
Matthew Mackaness (Managing Director), Karen Tyson (Resort General Manager), Julia Featherstone (Head of Rooms Divison), Matthew Wilkinson (Head of Kitchens) and Nicola Cook (Head of Marketing), followed by questions from the Dragons.
To support local independent businesses, the team of ‘friendly’ Dragons are looking for a selection of high-quality products with links to travel, lifestyle, food and drink, design or well-being.
The winners will help Rudding Park refresh its VIP gifting range.
Entries must also align with sustainability and/or giving back to the community.
Julia Featherstone, Head of Rooms Division at Rudding Park, said: “We always strive to surprise and delight our guests.
"I am hoping to discover new, quality products to wow our guests”.
Nicola Cook, Head of Marketing, said: "It occurred to me that a Dragon’s Den type event could be great opportunity to showcase talented local suppliers in a fun and innovative way."
The initiative also supports the Rudding Park Giving Back initiative as the Dragons will each have a pot of Rudding Park gift vouchers ready to ‘invest’ in charities nominated by selected candidates.
To take part, visit: https://www.ruddingpark.co.uk/dragons-den/