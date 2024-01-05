'Surprise' Dragon's Den style event at leading Harrogate hotel to give boost to independent businesses

A new Dragon’s Den-inspired event is to take place at a leading Harrogate hotel to support independent local businesses.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rudding Park is hosting the new event on January 23, in the process offering Yorkshire independent businesses the opportunity to pitch their products to key decision makers at the luxury hotel and resort.

Candidates will have three minutes to pitch and impress the Rudding Park ‘Dragons who include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Mackaness (Managing Director), Karen Tyson (Resort General Manager), Julia Featherstone (Head of Rooms Divison), Matthew Wilkinson (Head of Kitchens) and Nicola Cook (Head of Marketing), followed by questions from the Dragons.

Harrogate's Rudding Park Dragons - From left, Matthew Wilkinson (Head of Kitchens), Nicola Cook (Head of Marketing), Karen Tyson (Resort General Manager), Matthew Mackaness (Managing Director) nad Julia Featherstone (Head of Rooms Divison). (Picture contributed)

To support local independent businesses, the team of ‘friendly’ Dragons are looking for a selection of high-quality products with links to travel, lifestyle, food and drink, design or well-being.

The winners will help Rudding Park refresh its VIP gifting range.

Entries must also align with sustainability and/or giving back to the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julia Featherstone, Head of Rooms Division at Rudding Park, said: “We always strive to surprise and delight our guests.

"I am hoping to discover new, quality products to wow our guests”.

Nicola Cook, Head of Marketing, said: "It occurred to me that a Dragon’s Den type event could be great opportunity to showcase talented local suppliers in a fun and innovative way."

The initiative also supports the Rudding Park Giving Back initiative as the Dragons will each have a pot of Rudding Park gift vouchers ready to ‘invest’ in charities nominated by selected candidates.