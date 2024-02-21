Surge of customer interest as new fish and chips shop opens in Harrogate that is “not your average chippy"
Famed at its original Leeds shop for offering a spicy chip seasoning, similar to the seasoning in Nandos, some are already saying Portside Fish and Chips are the “best in town” since it opened in Harrogate at the start of the month.
Located at 52 High Street in Starbeck, the new takeaway business is popular for cooking all of its fish and chips in vegetable oil with the chips cooked separately.
The original Portside has traded successfully under the slogan “not your average chippy” for decades from its base on Harrogate Road in Moortown in Leeds.
The new arrival is the third fish and chip shop in less than a mile, the others being Bradley’s at 12 High Street and Drake’s at 65 Knaresborough Road.