Support comes flooding in for popular Harrogate tea room after owners announce sudden closure

The Harrogate Tea Rooms, which has announced it's immediate closure, has received plenty of support from the community in messages on social media.

The popular family-run tea room has closed with immediate effect due to increased costs including rent, energy and food costs.

Owners Carrie and Tony Wilkinson announced ‘with heavy hearts’ the closure via social media on Monday (October 30).

The independent boutique tea room offered a vast range of teas and coffees, home-made and freshly-baked scones, cakes and savoury dishes, all made in the tea rooms with Carrie’s own recipes.

Since their announcement, support from the community has been flooding in with messages of support and thanks.

Pat Feeney, a regular to The Harrogate Tea Rooms, said: “So sad at the news.

"Jan and myself enjoyed your company and food, especially the cinnamon toast.

“Good luck to you and your family.”

Hayley Webb said: “Such a shame.

"My new baby and I went a lot for coffee and cake during my maternity leave and nowhere has made me feel more relaxed and welcome than there.

"Lovely place and wonderful staff.”

Linda O Sullivan added: “So sad to hear of another loss to Harrogate.

"My sister and myself had some really lovely meals there.”

The Harrogate Tea Rooms have also sent a message of thanks to the Harrogate Advertiser to say thanks for all the support over the last 13 years.

In a post message on Facebook, Carrie and Tony said: “Thank you for your wonderful support of our tea rooms these past years.

"You really helped us all you could and we appreciated it.”