Supercar showcase in Harrogate hailed huge success as crowds turn out to see Apollo Capital event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A supercar showcase in Harrogate has been hailed a huge success after large crowds flocked to see a thrilling display and parade of supercars over the weekend, hosted by Apollo Capital.

Fifteen of the most high-powered and high-value supercars roared their way into Harrogate town centre on Saturday as part of a unique automotive display organised in conjunction with the Veteran Car Tour of Yorkshire 2024.

While a series of pre-war vintage favourites were displayed on Montpellier Hill and Parliament Street, the modern luxury, super and hypercar powerhouses – organised by Apollo Capital – were lined up on the red carpet outside The Yorkshire Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Petrolheads of all ages were left in awe as the cars, with a combined value of circa £20 million, included a Rolls Royce Ghost 1, McLaren Senna, a Porsche 911 GT3RS, 750S McLaren and a Rolls-Royce Spectre.

A number of high-value cars roared their way into Harrogate at the weekend as part of a thrilling showcase

The vintage cars harked back to the Victorian age and featured a pedal-operated 1885 Rudge Quadricycle and an 1888 Truchetet Steam Car that was coal-fired.

Founded in 2020 by CEO Andy King and Managing Director David Moss, Apollo Capital is a leading UK finance broker specialising in the funding of luxury, classic, super and hypercars.

The Harrogate-based operation has a strong track record of delivering funding requirements ranging from £50,000 up to multimillion pound cars, operating in a high net-worth market of successful entrepreneurs and serial car collectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy King, CEO of Apollo Capital, said: “Saturday was a fantastic day for all involved and we would like to thank the owners, the organisers of the Veteran Car Tour, and the Harrogate public for making it such a special occasion.

“Apollo Capital has been involved in two Harrogate supercar events this year and both have been hugely popular with large crowds of car fans turning up to see the vehicles.