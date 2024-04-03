Success of new coffee kitchen bar in Harrogate boosts independent scene in luxurious Royal Parade area
Since Crema Coffee opened last November it has brought its own style to the independent scene on Royal Parade.
Located at number 3 not far from the likes of Old Bell Tavern and Hoxton North, this fully licensed coffee kitchen bar offers breakfast and all-day brunch.
It fills the spot vacated in November 22 by a branch of Grön Kafé which had been established two years earlier by Masterchef finalist Matt Healy
Boasting delicious coffee, lovely cakes and desserts, hot dishes and fabulous granola, amid other breakfast dishes, – Crema Coffee delights in the creative touch.
Crema Coffee is already proving a draw in Harrogate’s thriving cafe scene in this lovely part of town.
It opens 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 3pm on Saturday and 9am to 3pm Sunday.