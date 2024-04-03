Success of new coffee kitchen bar in Harrogate boosts independent scene in luxurious Royal Parade area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since Crema Coffee opened last November it has brought its own style to the independent scene on Royal Parade.

Located at number 3 not far from the likes of Old Bell Tavern and Hoxton North, this fully licensed coffee kitchen bar offers breakfast and all-day brunch.

It fills the spot vacated in November 22 by a branch of Grön Kafé which had been established two years earlier by Masterchef finalist Matt Healy

Crema Coffee cafe in Harrogate offers delicious coffee, lovely cakes and desserts, hot dishes and fabulous granola, amid much else. (Picture contributed)

Crema Coffee is already proving a draw in Harrogate’s thriving cafe scene in this lovely part of town.