Stylish, sophsticated and open - Harrogate's new Cornish Bakery is a hit on town's most prestigious shopping street

There's proof that Harrogate's high standards remain intact despite the challenges facing the UK's retail sector after the opening of a new cafe.

There was surprise at first when Cornish Bakery, one of the UK’s fastest growing, independently owned, coffee and bakery brands, announced earlier in the year it was moving into a historic property in James Street, one of Harrogate's most prestigious shopping streets.

But since it opened its doors less than a fortnight ago, Harrogate's newest coffee shop has delighted customers with its quality and style, proving that the Cornish Pasty can, indeed, be part of something 'posh'

Located in the former Paperchase unit that closed at the end of May, Cornish Bakery has been praised for making the most of this beautiful 19th century property.

Tasteful and stylish - Cornish Bakery kept the building's original cast iron canopy in its natural black colour as part of a sophisticated conversion on James Street in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Many of the original features have been retained, including the gilded columns and stained-glass windows.

A sure indication that the award-winning firm behind the coffee shop was keen to respect its environment is also visible in the decision to keep the building's original cast iron canopy in its natural black colour and to design the Cornish Bakery signage to match.

With the interior just as sophisticated as the exterior, the end result is proving popular with locals who can see, as well as smell, the quality of its delicious range of scones, croissants and more from its bakery.