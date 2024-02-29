Stylish new restaurant is to be launched in Harrogate inspired by town's history as part of hotel's £500k investment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scheduled for launch in April, Amber’s restaurant at Cedar Court hotel will capitalise on Harrogate’s history while delivering a high-quality dining experience through its menu, service and décor.

The company has been working on the design and planning for the restaurant since last summer with award-winning Yorkshire-based, Studio Two Interiors, who have worked on hospitality projects including Lucia’s Wine Bar & Grill, Cut & Craft and Six by Nico.

The concept and design of the restaurant has taken inspiration from Harrogate-based progressive thinker and pioneering scientist Lady Amber Fitzwilliam, who was a long-time resident at Cedar Court, formerly known as The Queens Hotel in the 1900s.

Stylish new restaurant at Harrogate hotel - Cedar Court Manager, Oliver Stott; Deputy General Manager, Lauren Wellings; Designer, Eleanor Sweeney; Head Chef, Chris Eastwood and Managing Director, Wayne Topley. (Picture Steph Simmons)

Part of an extensive refurbishment programme at the Harrogate hotel which has been taking place over the last 12 months, this major investment will also see the launch of a new private dining and entertaining venue, the Imaginarium, with capacity for up to 28 people.

In addition, the newly-known Queens Suite will be a refreshed banqueting space for dinners, events, and weddings to celebrate in style with a capacity of 250 covers.

Wayne Topley, Managing Director, said: “Since I joined Cedar Court five years ago, I wanted to put a special dining concept into Cedar Court Harrogate.

"Over the last 12 months we have been working with the superstars of the local food and beverage, design and development scene as well as taking on board the ideas from our own Cedar Court team, who are as excited about this development as I am.

"The significant investment underlies our belief in Harrogate as a real Yorkshire gem, a first-choice dining destination for visitors and local residents alike.

"Amber’s will be a very elegant dining experience, with stylish and traditional design features giving this part of the hotel a new lease of life.”