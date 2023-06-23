News you can trust since 1836
Stylish 'new concept' coffee bar opens in the heart of historic Harrogate

A stunning new cafe has opened in Harrogate with the aim of creating a "very special culture".
By Graham Chalmers
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 10:15 BST

The boldly designed &…Harrogate – or Ampersandharrogate – take your pick, is the work of Simon Somerville-Frost, the owner of the popular Harrogate coffee shop, Brew Bar.

Having opened that successfully in St Winifred’s Avenue back in 2018, the innovative owner has now branched out into the heart of Harrogate with a “new concept coffee bar”, one that allows your day to turn to evening with friends.

Located in the former Gron building at 3 Royal Parade facing the Crown Hotel roundabout, &…Harrogate is the result of much thought about how the space will be utilised, as well as its flexibility and comfort.

New cafe in Harrogate - The boldly designed &…Harrogate has opened on Royal Parade. (Picture Gerard Binks)New cafe in Harrogate - The boldly designed &…Harrogate has opened on Royal Parade. (Picture Gerard Binks)
Boasting sleek surroundings and stunning interiors, owner Simon Somerville-Frost says the stylish design has been inspired by a blend of the architecture around our home town of Harrogate, especially the Royal Pump Room Museum, and the interior designs found in London establishments.

Its distinctive sign outside says “Coffee Kitchen Bar” in muted dark brown and gold, tasteful but clear.

&…Harrogate is an independent business which is determined to care about its customers without looking too ‘coffee shop’.

With both indoor and outdoor seating, Harrogate’s newest cafe serves breakfast and brunch, take-away and sit-in, coffee and cakes.

Stylish and new - The sign outside &... Harrogate cafe in Harrogate. (Picture Gerard Binks)Stylish and new - The sign outside &... Harrogate cafe in Harrogate. (Picture Gerard Binks)
&…Harrogate

Opening Hours:

Thursday: 8am–4pm

Friday: 8am–4pm

Saturday: 8am–4pm

Sunday: 9am–4pm

Monday: 8am–4pm

Tuesday: 8am–4pm

Wednesday: 8am–4pm

