Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Ripon office marketed the three properties, attracting plenty of viewings and subsequent offers.

Sales manager, Richard Gorvin, said: “Selling one home in the heart of Ripon city centre and two village properties in such quick succession has been very satisfying.

“With so much talk in the media about the levels of confidence in the market, it’s clear that here in North Yorkshire, with the right marketing advice, there is plenty of appetite for moving.”

One of three properties sold in 5 days - The Old Hall Carlton Husthwaite.

Dransfield House on Main Street in Bishop Monkton was on the market for the first time since its original conversion from a barn. The four / five-bedroom home is set in substantial gardens around a quiet stream in what is a highly sought after village.

St. Agnes House, All Saints Square, Low Saint Agnesgate is a five-bedroom family home located close to the grounds of Ripon Cathedral. A contemporary design, the house is spread over three floors which has south facing enclosed gardens, a double garage and studio.

The Old Hall at Carlton Husthwaite is an impressive Grade II listed six-bedroom village home that is over 300 years old with 4600 sq ft of accommodation and several period features.

The property was on the market with Dacre, Son & Hartley for the first time in 30 years.

One of three substantial properties sold in five days - Dransfield House Bishop Monkton.

Dacre, Son & Hartley’s area manager, Paul Baxter, said: “During 2022 we consistently achieved 97% of the guide or asking price for properties.

“This is testimony to the professional advice provided here in Ripon.

“These recently concluded sales are a result of the hard work and dedication of our team. “They provide an excellent service from the valuation to the completion, keeping everyone in the picture, negotiating hard on behalf of our vendors and exploring all options to achieve a positive sale.”

Dacre Son & Hartley has operated in the cathedral city of Ripon for over 45 years and is marketing properties in the city and surrounding villages for between £150,000 and £950,000.

