Striking £4 million investment transforms Harrogate’s biggest office development

Moda Living, a leading developer of purpose-built rental communities, has taken nearly 4,000 sq. ft at Central House which, in total, provides 167,822 sq. ft of prime workspace in Harrogate.

The redevelopment of Central House has been managed by CEG, the property investment and development company

The end result is a striking new reception, common areas, café and courtyard, with innovative break-out workspace offering free WiFi and plug in points.

After agreeing a five-year lease for workspace, Dan Brooks, Director of Moda Living, said; “As a fast-growing company, we needed space which provides an inspiring, contemporary environment.

"Central House provides great facilities and a fantastic productive and healthy environment for the team.”

More than 85% of the building is already let to 13 businesses with only 24,850 sq. ft of office suites currently available.

The £4 million redevelopment also includes a bookable meeting room, a cycle spa, showers, drying room and lockers are also provided for the building’s 1000-plus occupants.

Robert Morton, investment manager at CEG, said: “We are delighted to welcome Moda Living to the Central House business community.

"Our recent investment to reimagine the space has provided new facilities, as well as innovative spaces designed to encourage collaboration, where staff can eat, meet, drink and work in a modern environment.”

As a long-term investment and management company, CEG also offers an innovative approach to leasing, delivering more flexibility and providing tenant fit outs, where required.

"The company’s Core and Flex model allows a business to expand and contract within the space.

"This helps to manage uncertainty, as well as company growth, seasonal demand and the effects that social distancing will have on office requirements."

Central House is powered by 100% renewable energy and 100% of the building’s waste is diverted from landfill.

As well as providing bike storage and shower facilities, CEG works closely with the building’s tenants to encourage sustainable travel.

