Staff at the Harrogate restaurant today confirmed they had been asked to clear up the restaurant on Cheltenham Parade, close the doors and not turn up for work tomorrow.

Catch operates five restaurants across the Leeds and West Yorkshire area and it is understood that those in Halifax, Headingley, Holmfirth and Moortown have also closed.

Sarah Stuttle, general manager of Catch Fisheries, is pictured in the Harrogate restaurant shortly after it was rebranded with a £250,000 make-over.

Assistant manager of Catch Seafood in Harrogate, Sarah Knox, who joined the Catch 'family' of Yorkshire restaurants in 2020, said the staff were "shocked" by the news.

"The people in charge said the restaurant had stopped trading,” she said.

"We are all shocked and gutted. We've spent today cleaning everything down and answering phone calls from customers.

"We won't be open tomorrow."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The old Graveley's restaurant and takeaway was an institution within the Harrogate restaurant community.

The news will come as a shock to the town as the one-time family-run Graveley's was very much seen as a local institution in fish and chips.

Catch took over in 2021, changing the restaurant’s name and undertaking a £250,000 transformation of the seating area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new owners brought a modern but respectful twist on the classical fish and chip restaurant and seafood dining experience with stylish fittings, lighter and healthier menu options, a broader selection of drinks and relaxed but professional service.