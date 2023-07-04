News you can trust since 1836
Space Age comes to Harrogate hotel as its unveils ‘Pure Air Bubble’ for guests with offer of 99.99% pure air

A Harrogate hotel is to unveil a ‘Space Age’ air bubble to enable guests to experience the ultimate in skin care – 99.99% pure air.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 4th Jul 2023, 13:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 13:16 BST

Since Natura Bissé first unveiled its Pure Air Bubble 15 years ago, the state-of-the-art travelling spa has done some serious jet-setting, wowing celebrities, industry experts and opinion leaders from New York to Mexico City.

Now the remarkable-looking giant white pod is coming to Harrogate’s Rudding Park hotel and resort in as idea of embracing the outdoors continues to soar.

Offering 99.99% pure air with no contaminating particles or viral, allergenic and bacteriological agents – as well as Natura Bissé’s exclusive Pro-Youth Lifting Method – the Pure Air Bubble is another boost for the award-winning independent Harrogate hotel which recently introduced Woodland Spring Bathing in its stunning grounds.

Coming to Harrogate - Natura Bissé first unveiled its ground-breaking Pure Air Bubble 15 years ago.Coming to Harrogate - Natura Bissé first unveiled its ground-breaking Pure Air Bubble 15 years ago.
Hailed as a “ground-breaking 360° rejuvenating ritual”, it is the perfect place to connect with the present moment and make the skin benefit from the treatment’s rejuvenating results.

On the outside, its shell-like structure swells out due to the pure air inside of it and its shape undulates as if being blown by the warm Mediterranean breeze.

Inside, the therapy includes breathing exercises, body alignment, massage and luxury skincare courtesy of Natura Bissé.

The end result is 60 minutes of pure immersion to transform both skin and mood.

Set in 300 acres of landscaped gardens and woodland, Rudding Park boasts 90 bedrooms and suites, destination spa, two restaurants, a kitchen garden, private cinema, two golf courses and more.

