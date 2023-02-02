Show you love Harrogate via social media in new Valentine's campaign launched by Harrogate BID

From tomorrow afternoon, Friday, February 3, until Saturday, February 18, neon lights, a pop-up love heart, and other enchanting props will be installed in Montpellier Street, on Fi:k’s exterior wall, opposite Richard Grafton Interiors, where the public will be invited to share just why they love Harrogate by posting photographs on social media platforms.

And for those who include the hashtag #sharetheloveHG1, they will be in with a chance of winning a £150 Harrogate Gift Card and a £60 Bettys afternoon tea voucher.

A bouquet of flowers will also be given to the person correctly guessing the number of roses used to create the love heart.

We Love Harrogate campaign - Blameys Florist Fran Addis, Bettys retail assistant Ellen Clarke, and Harrogate BID Chair Dan Siddle.

The We Love Harrogate campaign builds on last year’s I Love Harrogate video, where children from Harrogate primary schools spoke from the heart about what they loved most about their home town.

Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said: “Harrogate is a lovely town, and this campaign is all about people, residents and visitors, sharing their love for it.

“We Love Harrogate has been created by BID Project Manager Jo Caswell, who has worked with Fi:K, whose outside wall we are utilising and town centre florists, Blamey’s, to create the love heart made from artificial roses.

“We have chosen Montpellier Street as we want to attract visitors to different parts of the town, so they can explore the great shops, bars and restaurants.

“We want to see pictures of individuals, couples, families, friends and pets, getting into the spirit and sharing their photographs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

“For those who do, there’s a chance to win two great prizes - a £150 Harrogate Gift Card and a £60 Bettys voucher.

“In addition to creating the love heart, Blamey’s are giving away a floral bouquet to the person who correctly guesses the number of roses used in the creation of the love heart.

"The competition can be entered by scanning a QR code located near it.”