Shortlist revealed for Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards

We take a look at the 12 winners from a fantastic evening at the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2024

Organisers have announced the shortlist for the twelve categories in the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards which will be presented at a spectacular gala dinner taking place at the Royal Hall on Monday, June 2.

Nominations flooded in once more this year as these special awards continue to create excitement and interest and category sponsors and judges once again had to deliberate long & hard over some very tough decisions because of the excellent quality of the nominations with nearly 1000 received in total again this year.

Now in it’s seventeenth year the awards are organised and hosted by Simon Cotton on behalf of Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Association, the association of the leading hotels of the town. Simon said “It was fantastic this year to see so many new business getting involved and the interest from the wider Harrogate District rather than just the town centre venues has also been so good to see and clearly demonstrates how much these awards mean to people and local businesses. Once again it is clear from the number of entries we received that these awards still truly capture the imagination of those working in, or affected by hospitality and tourism, and shows what a major industry it is for the town. Harrogate relies heavily on both business and leisure tourism and everyone involved in the chain of visitor service delivery play their part in continuing to deliver the excellent standards of service and hospitality associated with Harrogate.”

Simon Cotton added, “The judges were once again impressed by the level and quality of entries this year and as has come the case over the years, there were a number of categories where it was really hard to have to leave out some really fantastic entries and I only hope that those who haven’t made it this year to the short list will try again next year. To ensure we had the best candidates shortlisted several sponsors will visit the nominees at their place of work and spend some time to see them in action and talk to them about their jobs; although some of the judges have decided to go undercover and visit some of the venues as mystery guests too. Over 200 tickets have already been snapped up for the big night and on Monday 2nd June so it is inevitable that we will once again sell out the night in a matter of days now”.

If you would like to come and support those shortlisted, tickets are available by email at [email protected] at £85 per person. Demand for tickets is already very high and usually sell out within 2 weeks of the shortlist being announced so please book early to avoid disappointment.

The judging panel’s shortlists for each category are:

Waiter/Waitress of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water

Declan Linaker – Cedar Court Hotel

Amy Matthews – Coach & Horses

Laura Davis – The Malt Shovel

Ashleigh Stubbs – The Mucky Duck

Lindsey Oldman – Weetons, West Park

Bar Person of the Year – sponsored by Matthew Clark

Franklin Bouckley - Rhubarb

Jamie Hodgson – Six Poor Folk

Bradley Anderson – Starling Bar

Josh Higgot – Tap on Tutt, Boroughbridge

Kain Shard – William & Victoria

Chef of the Year – sponsored by Sykes House Farm

Egle Marcinkevicivie - Farmhouse

James Campbell – Malt Shovel, Brearton

Csaba Klimo – Pickled Sprout

Varun Khanna - Rhubarb

Team of the Year – sponsored by Platinum

Newcomer of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate College

Ambers Restaurant

Hera Cocktail Lounge

Illam Restaurant

Stefano’s Pizzeria

Unsung Hero – sponsored by Bidfood

Emily Gaunt – Bluebell, Arkendale

Nicole Managan - Farmhouse

Alan Huddart – Harrogate Pub Watch

Mike Wicks – North Bar

Rachel Worth – Old Swan Hotel

Outstanding Customer Service – sponsored by Slingsby

Gabriel Dias – Coach & Horses

Joseph Graves – Grantham Arms

Lisa Tait – Three’s A Crowd

Lindsay Oldman - Weetons

Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by Guinness

Cattleman’s

Illam Restaurant

Konak Meze

Pickled Sprout

Rhubarb

Bar of the Year – sponsored by Timothy Taylor’s

Fat Badger

Hidden Lounge

Mucky Duck

Six Poor Folk

Starling Bar Café Kitchen

Receptionist of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Christmas & Gift

Ava Chisnall – Grantley Hall

Shelby Gibbs – Harrogate International Festivals

Lily Allen – Majestic Hotel

Mary Sanchez – West Park Hotel

Housekeeper of the Year – sponsored by Beaucare

Sharon Thackray – The Bluebell

Justyna Janiec – Crown Hotel

Sam Lewis – Rudding Park

Betty Frazer – West Park Hotel

Harrogate Ambassador - sponsored by Your Harrogate

The winner of this special award is to be announced on the night.