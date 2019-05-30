Shortlist for the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards has been revealed

It’s time to announce the shortlist for the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2019.

The ceremony aims to celebrate the best of the best amongst the people and businesses who represent the town’s leading industry in the form of Business and Leisure Tourism.

The awards ceremony will take place on Monday, June 17 in the Royal Hall.

Here are the nominees in the eleven categories:

Waiter/Waitress of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water

Adam Mulzynski – Bettys: Adam makes a great impression on his guests with a welcoming smile and is a great reflection on that great Harrogate brand, Bettys.

Pablo Jacquot – Cedar Court Hotel: A real star who stands out from his colleagues according to his nomination, one for the future, adored by the team and customers alike.

Anita Liddell – Old Swan Hotel: Anita is ‘A lovely woman with a cheery, warm smile’ according to her guests who nominated her – again - and others seem to agree!

Poppy Markham – Mama Dorreen’s: Complimented on her ‘cheerfulness and fantastic service, offering everyone something special’ Poppy rocks Mama Dorreens!

Bar Person of the Year – sponsored by Matthew Clark

Margit Szitas – West Park Hotel: Her fans praise her warm welcome, great knowledge, good trainer - Best summed up by one voter ‘So lovely, so helpful, so linguistic, so cute’!

Dario Silveira – Scran: ‘Best bar tender in town’ with ‘cocktails out of this world!’ according to his fans who voted for him – let’s see if the judges agree – good luck Dario!

Alvin Jay Concepcion – The Orchid: ‘Cheery, entertaining and full of beans’ sounds like great fun! Customers and colleagues alike praise his amazing cocktails, consistency, dedication and personal level of service – Go Alvin!

Willy Metcalfe – The Old Bell Tavern: Described as an asset and stalwart of the Old Bell, like all good bar people he loves a ‘laugh and a joke’ is ‘knowledgable about real ale’ and is ‘a true gent and can’t do enough for his customers’!

Steve Benyon – Stevies Bar: He liked it so much he bought the bar! Truly the heart and soul of Stevie’s – Steve makes it his mission to make everyone who walks through the door feel truly special.

Chef of the Year – sponsored by Sykes House Farm

Ben Moore – Yorkshire Party Company: No two days are the same in Ben’s line of work from marquee to stately home, 800 to 8 people and still manages to impress all his food followers.

Bethany Haresign – The Wild Plum: Beth has once again been praised for her ‘amazing food with creative original presentation’ by all those who nominated her – Bravo Chef!

Andy Annat – Crackerjack BBQ: Hailed a ‘food genius’ by one voter Andy is hardworking and always keen to over deliver to his guests – its BBQ but not as we know it!

Binoy Michael – Crown Hotel: With high standards, an excellent local reputation and winner of the Bespoke Hotel Group Best Head Chef 2018 Binoy is a strong contender.

Team of the Year – sponsored by Platinum HPL

CrackerJack BBQ: Andy, Pennie and all the team are praised for their ‘amazing hard work; doing what they love and providing the best BBQ and customer service ever!’; ’A great team with great personalities!’

Harrogate Tourist Information Centre: This team work hard to promote the district to a local, national and international audience whilst also working on local campaigns to encouraging visitors to contribute to the Harrogate economy.

Wetherspoons Winter Gardens: With one of the biggest and busiest pubs in town the team at ‘Spoons’ try and treat everyone like a huge family; their ‘cross trained’ team help out front and back of house – from managers to cleaners.

Harrogate International Festivals: With credentials too long to list here ‘Team HIF’ tick ALL the boxes producing local events which make the national and international agendas. Led by marathon runner Sharon Canavar the team are always fun and get amazing feedback from everything they do!

Kimberley Hotel: The team were praised by those who nominated them for their ‘friendly, helpful, professional approach’ delivering excellent ’10 out of 10’ service!

Newcomer of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate College

Corner Haus: Described by its many supporters as ‘deserving to be more than a hidden gem’ and summed up as ‘a great bar, with great beers, run by a great lady – an oasis of calm and relaxation’ ‘they’re brill!’ wow – and breath…

Cold Bath Deli: Led by Tracey and Peter this deli has transformed the old greengrocers in to this ‘fabulous place to eat and drink’; ‘great vibe with excellent service and amazing food’; ‘an absolute delight’ and ‘a welcome addition to the Cold Bath community!’

Santar Deli: Described as a ‘must visit deli’ voters praise the Santar Deli for using local produce in addition to its ‘authentic Portuguese delicacies’ with a ‘fabulous family feel; excellent service provided by Sandra, Toni and Marianna’ – bravo!

Harry Satloka – Free Walking Tours: Spotting a gap in the market Harry has created his guided tours and they have gone from strength to strength. He loves meeting everyone and telling them about our amazing town! His great reviews online don’t lie!

Natalia Mir – Old Swan Hotel: Natalia joined the accounts team during a period of restructuring and had to adapt quickly to a new role, supporting a new manager which she handled with a great attitude whilst producing high quality work – a star!

Unsung Hero – sponsored by Bidfood

Marcia Buckle - Wetherspoons: Whilst delivering great customer service Marcia is described as ‘a star – when called upon she is there to help – no job is too big or small and she puts her heart and soul in to them’ and she is kind and thoughtful to all’ – wowzers!

David Johnson – Majestic Hotel: Over 30 years’ service at the Majestic and Dave still finds time for everyone. He has a superb reputation within the industry and is loved by his workmates and bosses alike…current and past! Buy him a …..and he’ll tell you all about it…

Kamil Skibcki – Old Swan Hotel: Kamil is employed in the kitchen as a kitchen porter however he does so much more; junior chef duties; helping Reception and then even back to back shifts in the kitchen then Nights when the team needed some support!

Marcin Breyla – Crown Hotel: With a great work ethic Marcin, Nights Supervisor receives positive feedback from guests and his colleagues alike – he is described as strong, diligent, hardworking and polite – a true hero in hospitality!

Richard Pullan – Break Fold Farm: Whilst putting his heart and soul into the family business Richard makes sure he not only finds time for everyone but as the online reviews show he goes above and beyond for them. A business success born out of the 2014 Tour de France has grown from strength to strength.

Best Achievement of the Year – sponsored by Blueline Taxis

Ripon Poppy Initiative: Outstanding! The series of creative ideas at such an emotional time for so many captured thousands of hearts - great work!

Harrogate International Festivals: A small dedicated team who punch above their weight in competition and firmly put Harrogate on the festival map year after year - bravo!

Harrogate BID: Led by John Fox the campaign to establish Harrogate’s Business Improvement District got the majority vote and is working hard, with your support to improve our town.

Transdev – Harrogate Bus Company: Whether it’s creating a flagship No 36. or working closer with local businesses or leading the electric bus revolution or providing free Sunday bus travel, Transdev do it all!

Outstanding Customer Service – sponsored by Slingsby Gin

Sue Oliver - Scran: Those who meet Sue, and plenty have (and voted for her!) say she never fails to make a positive impression. She knows her products and has a ‘great smiley down to earth approach – an excellent asset to the team!’.

Sarah Humphries - Starbucks: An ‘outstanding character who makes every customer feel welcome and valued; frequently memorizing their regular orders; and always finds time for those who need it’.

Julie Binns – Turkish Baths: Julie works on both reception and within the therapist team, she delivers ‘bespoke customer service taking the extra time to make sure they have a great experience!’

Andreia Torres – Crown Hotel: Andreia offers ‘attentive and friendly service with lovely caring and personal touches throughout every service’ wow! – sounds great!

Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by Visit Harrogate

La Feria: A favourite for many, ‘best in town’ according to some, with ‘great food, fantastic service and great atmosphere’ Simply said –‘Fab Buzz- on point!’

Luigis: With over 25 years of trading, nominations applauded this local restaurant. Whatever the occasion including many proposals! Luigis is THE place for that traditional Italian hospitality!

Scran: With Chef Deano at the helm it was always going to be a contender wasn’t it?! Supporters loved the small sharing plates, exceptional service and Sunday lunch.

Konak Meze: Highly rated on TripAdvisor this taste of Turkey received many, many, many high-quality votes from its many, many, many satisfied guests – Aferin takim!

Drum & Monkey: Like fish? Then you’ll love ‘the Drum’ as its fondly known, attentive staff and superb fresh fish were mentioned many times in their nominations – did I mention they serve fish?!

Bar of the Year – sponsored by Timothy Taylor’s

Christies: Voters agree “Great bar, tasty food, great quiz, smashing beer, family friendly, great sports TV and exceptional service from a friendly, welcoming team – keep up the good work!”

Hales Bar: Famous for its party atmosphere and led by Amanda THE most friendly staff. Hales is steeped in history, Harrogate’s oldest pub with gas lights as old as the pub! Great service, atmosphere, beer – what more could you want?!

The Last Post: Praised by many for its warm, friendly hospitality Kita and the team continue to impress both regular and new customers. With great cask ale, live music, charity events, dog friendly and personal service.

The Fat Badger: A favourite for many with a great choice of beers and cocktails, fabulous atmosphere, great outside seating area with heaters and rugs, good food served by Clarkey and the team – great, even the dodgy shirts!”

Tap on Tower Street: According to those who voted ‘The Tap’ is so much more – family friendly, dog friendly, a beer shop, a sweet or savoury tuck shop, a book swap, pop up events, live music….the list goes on!

Cold Bath Brewing Co.: Fast becoming a regular for many, nominations agreed on the great location, micro-brewed beers, knowledgable service, cool vibe and oh did we mention – micro-brewed beer…!

Receptionist of the Year – sponsored by Booker Wholesale

Andreea Domi – Crown Hotel: Always greets guests with a warm welcome and a great smile offering fantastic customer service, time after time – the perfect receptionist!

Sarah Nelson – West Park Hotel: ‘Like a ray of sunshine, she lights up the room’ Sarah has that ‘infectious enthusiasm which makes guests feel really special’ and her boss thinks she’s grrrrrrrreat!

Haruka Kalai – Studley Hotel: Haruka goes ‘above and beyond her role at all times’ and with a ‘friendly and professional approach’ is a great attribute to the hotel.

Sabrina Franz – Majestic Hotel: ‘An amazing receptionist; always happy and ready to help; a hard worker’ and declared by those who nominated her as the ‘best receptionist in town’ – lets see.