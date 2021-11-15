Shopping centre boss says Harrogate in 'leading position' for festive retail success

As Harrogate town centre gears up for the critical run-up to Christmas, James White, Centre Manager at Victoria Shopping Centre, said the town remained in a "leading position" to capitalise on a festive spending spree.

As Harrogate town centre gears up for the critical run-up to Christmas known as the "golden quarter" in the trade, James White, Centre Manager at Victoria Shopping Centre, said the town remained in a "leading position" to capitalise on a festive spending spree.

With Black Friday and the Christmas period now on the horizon, Mr White acknowledged the challenges but there were still positive signs.

He said: "Like every Christmas the Golden Quarter is of great important to retailers and this year is no different.

"Things that are proving hard work this year is the labour market and also supply chain and it remains to be seen what affect this will have on Christmas trading and even Black Friday.

"We are still in a pandemic and whilst restrictions have eased up with more people getting their jabs, there is still evidence that people are shopping less but buying more on each visit.

"What we do know is people are expecting more than shopping from towns and cities and those that offer additionality like food and beverage are coming out winners and Harrogate puts itself in a leading position there due to many varied food outlets and offers we have in our great town."

With Harrogate set for the biggest splurge of festive events for many years, the whole town is pushing to attract shoppers and visitors.

Harrogate Borough Council, Harrogate Business Improvement District, Visit Harrogate, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, Harrogate Rotary Club, the organisers of Harrogate Christmas Market and independent promoters have been investing much time and money to give the town centre economy the support it needs in the festive season.

Among the events aimed at driving footfall from late November are:

The Father Christmas Experience at the Crown Hotel

A Christmas Market Weekend at Crimple on Leeds Road near Pannal

A new Harrogate Christmas Fayre in the heart of Harrogate's main shopping streets in December

A festive artisan market in the Valley Gardens

Harrogate Christmas Shop Window competition

Festive concerts and events at Harrogate Convention Centre and the Royal Hall

Harrogate Theatre's annual magical family panto at Harrogate Theatre