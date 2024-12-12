Shoppers encouraged to support Harrogate business community and shop local this Christmas

Harrogate BID is encouraging both residents and visitors to the town to support Harrogate this Christmas by shopping local to help create a busy festive period.

The Business Improvement District (BID) is keen to support its levy-paying members by helping to boost both footfall and spend over the Christmas period in the North Yorkshire town.

The BID works hard all year round to drive people into the town centre to shop, eat and drink, organising a series of campaigns, events and services to do just that.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Chief Executive, said: “The festive period is always a key time of year for businesses in all industries, with so many people looking for that perfect Christmas present.

“So, why not head into the town centre and shop local this year?

"There’s so much on offer in our town, known by so many as the ‘jewel in Yorkshire’s crown’.

“We’re lucky to have a delightfully diverse range of products and services on offer from different businesses in the town centre – and they need your backing.”

Harrogate BID is proud to support the festive experience across the town centre, providing funding for additional animation including the Candy Cane Express and the Christmas Shop Window Competition.

The organisation also funds every single Christmas light in Harrogate, with new elements for 2024 featuring a projection on the Victoria Shopping Centre and new twinkly lights along Beulah Street and around the Cenotaph.

The phrase ‘people buy from people’ is renowned around the world, with many still looking for that great experience while out doing their shopping.

These festive elements around town add to the offer for people doing their Christmas shopping, giving more of an incentive for people to travel to the North Yorkshire town.

The Harrogate Gift Card is a fantastic way to help to lock in spend to the town’s local business economy, with almost 100 local firms accepting both the physical and digital editions of the card.

Since its inception back in 2019, the scheme has contributed more than £155,000 to Harrogate’s businesses to keep money local.

To purchase a Harrogate Gift Card, visit https://townandcitygiftcards.com/product/harrogate-gift-card/