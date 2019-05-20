Shock as Ripon shop announces closure

A Ripon shop has publicly announced its closure to customers today.

In a statement, Kirkgate-based Cognito Cycles said they've found online sales "near impossible" to compete with.

They said: "This may come as a surprise to some. We are regrettably shutting shop. Yep, another local bike shop closing down. Online sales are near impossible to compete with.

"We would like to thank everyone who has used us over the years, whether it be a puncture or a full bike build - it’s been a brilliant five years!

"We do still have some stock left that ideally needs to go this week. So please come down or get in touch (07950 513067) We have a couple of BMX’s and a lot of parts and accessories.

"Again, Very thankful for all the support and custom!"