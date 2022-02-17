Sherburn-in-Elmet boss makes Power List of women in rail industry
Sherburn-in-Elmet resident Kerry Peters has been recognised by Northern Power Women on its influential Power List for her work in the rail industry.
Ms Peters is regional director for the North East at Northern Trains, and was recognised for helping to accelerate gender equality in the North, as was Horsforth resident Stella St David-Smith, Northern’s head of communications.
Their achievements will be celebrated at the Northern Power Women Awards in Manchester next month (March 21) where Northern Trains, the second-biggest train operator in the UK, is shortlisted in the Large Organisation category.
Ms Peters said she was “thrilled and humbled” to be included in the Power List.
Simone Roche MBE, founder and CEO of Northern Power Women, said: “Once again this year I have been absolutely amazed at the outstanding number and quality of nominations we’ve received and it has been hugely impressive to see the range of organisations represented.”
Northern Power Women is a community of over 70,000 people dedicated to accelerating gender equality and social mobility in the North.
Ms Roche added: “I’ve always known there were incredible role models in and from the North, but after receiving 1,400 nominations, I have to say that even I was astounded. Our incredible category panels made up of 70 judges had a difficult – but inspiring – time identifying the shortlisted nominees.”