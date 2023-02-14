Share the love this Valentine’s Day and vote in this years Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards
With Valentine’s Day this week, organisers of the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards, David Ritson and Simon Cotton, have showed their love for the towns ‘Outstanding Customer Service’.
The awards, now in their fifteenth year, continue to capture the hearts of business visitors and tourists, as well as local residents.
There are twelve categories to choose from and this year, as always, your favourite needs your vote.
The twelve award categories are:
Waiter/Waitress of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water
Bar Person of the Year – sponsored by Matthew Clark
Chef of the Year – sponsored by Sykes House Farm
Team of the Year – sponsored by Platinum Print
Harrogate Ambassador – Sponsored by Your Harrogate
Newcomer of the Year – Sponsored by Harrogate College
Unsung Hero – sponsored by Bidfood
Outstanding Customer Service – sponsored by Slingsby
Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by World of James Herriot
Bar of the Year – sponsored by Timothy Taylor & Co Ltd
Receptionist of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Christmas & Gift Fair
Housekeeper of the Year – sponsored by Beaucare
This time of year is a busy one for those in all the award categories so spare a thought for those individuals and teams working hard to impress and nominate your favourite.
Marcus Black, Managing Director of Slingsby, who sponsor the Outstanding Customer Service award, said: “These awards are brilliant, David and Simon do a great job and I love reading the testimonials outlining the Outstanding Customer Service nominees.
"At Slingsby we understand that we need to provide excellent service to visitors to the region; our product reflects the excellent quality brand.
“It’s in our company DNA and we love being based in ‘happy’ Harrogate.
"I urge you to submit those nominations as soon as possible – best of luck to everyone.”
David and Simon added: “It’s Valentines weekend in Harrogate this weekend - love it - where else would you rather be?!
"If you love the meal you’ve had recently, spare a thought for the chef who cooked it.
"If you love the service you just received, share the love with a nomination for the waiter/waitress or outstanding customer service.
"Why not show the whole team you love them with a nomination in the team of the year?
"If you love eating out at a favourite restaurant or love a drink at a favourite bar, then love them publicly with a nomination.
"Basically share the love by voting and we would love you to get involved – get the message?!”
Voting forms and posters for the awards have been delivered to businesses in Harrogate or you can drop in to the Tourist Information Centre on Crescent Gardens and pick up a voting form.
Online nominations are now open at www.destinationharrogate.co.uk and the closing date for entries is the March 31.
All category winners will be announced at an amazing gala awards dinner to be held in the spectacular Royal Hall on Monday, June 12.
Tickets for the dinner will go on sale when the shortlist is announced in early April.