Seven days of eye-catching floral installations in Harrogate town centre get under way this weekend

Running from Friday, July 21 to Friday, August 4, the new celebration of the town's proud horticultural heritage boasts an array of stunning floral displays which also seeks to highlight the town’s international links.

The result of a partnership between Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) and local florist Helen James Flowers, the event includes prop displays from EPH Creative, an interactive floral trail and shop window competition.

Popular local figure Harry Satloka, who hosts regular free walking tours in the town centre, will take guests around the floral installations during the week.

Helen James Flowers on Station Parade in Harrogate, said: “We are so honoured to be involved with this special event. (Picture Harrogate BID)

The installations have been designed to celebrate multi-national cooperation, in particular the twinning of Harrogate with other towns such as Luchon in France, Montecatini in Italy, Barrie in Canada and Wellington in New Zealand.

In addition, special links that Harrogate fosters with Switzerland and Japan will also be featured.

Helen James, from Helen James Flowers on Station Parade, said: “We are so honoured to be involved with this special event, which aims to celebrate the town's beauty and horticultural heritage through an array of stunning floral displays.

"We can’t wait to see the reaction from residents and visitors, as well as welcoming the Britain in Bloom judges.”

As part of the Floral Summer of Celebration, The Yorkshire Air Museum in Elvington, York, has made a special donation of an exclusive wicker airplane from Canada to form part of the displays.

Resurrected Bikes in Harrogate has also donated bikes to form part of a display.

Some of the key displays making up the floral trail can be found near Nichols Tyreman, Bettys and Victoria Shopping Centre.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “The Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration features unique, vibrant and eye-catching floral displays, each telling a story of how international relations have flourished to bring together the best of our respective cultures.