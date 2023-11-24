See this unique and stylish apartment over-looking The Stray with ornate features in Harrogate’s fashionable town centre
This unique three bedroom apartment is for sale at the guide price of £765,000 with Carter Jonas, in Harrogate.
The apartment is near Harrogate’s fashionable West Park area and moments away from the town centre, which was recently crowned one of the happiest places to live in England.
The apartment has been excellently finished and also includes its own garage and parking space.
This property boasts attractive grand proportions throughout with ornate high ceilings and is ready for immediate occupation, offering a hassle-free transition for its new owners.