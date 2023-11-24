News you can trust since 1836
This stunning period apartment over-looking The Stray in Harrogate is fresh to the market this week.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 24th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT

This unique three bedroom apartment is for sale at the guide price of £765,000 with Carter Jonas, in Harrogate.

The apartment is near Harrogate’s fashionable West Park area and moments away from the town centre, which was recently crowned one of the happiest places to live in England.

The apartment has been excellently finished and also includes its own garage and parking space.

This property boasts attractive grand proportions throughout with ornate high ceilings and is ready for immediate occupation, offering a hassle-free transition for its new owners.

For. more information follow this link: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/66074974/?search_identifier=6f4d09cfe7d58c8e56d3f74e32eeb476bf7adf47711f854b6d6957cbbb77ec81

Apartment 1,6 Park Road is situated in a prime location in Harrogate nearby the fashionable location of Oval Gardens.

Apartment 1,6 Park Road is situated in a prime location in Harrogate nearby the fashionable location of Oval Gardens. Photo: Zoopla

The three bedroom apartment has period features including stunning ornate ceilings in three spacious rooms.

The three bedroom apartment has period features including stunning ornate ceilings in three spacious rooms. Photo: Zoopla

A large kitchen area and dining space compliments the apartment.

A large kitchen area and dining space compliments the apartment. Photo: Zoopla

The modern kitchen has bespoke wooden floors and plenty of natural light.

The modern kitchen has bespoke wooden floors and plenty of natural light. Photo: Zoopla

