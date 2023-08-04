News you can trust since 1836
Saving passengers money: New extension of cheap bus fares in Harrogate praised by town's MP

A new extension to cut-price bus fares in Harrogate – and across the UK – has been praised by the town’s MP.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 4th Aug 2023, 11:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 11:05 BST

Introduced last year by the Government as a temporary measure to revive bus passenger numbers hit by the impact of the Covid pandemic, the ‘Get Around for £2’ single fares policy was scheduled to come to an end this October.

The Department for Transport’s announcement that it is now to continue the scheme to cap single fares - albeit at £2.50 – until late 2024 has been welcomed by Harrogate and Knaresborough’s MP.

As a former junior rail minister, Mr Andrew Jones said he takes a keen interest not only in national policy on the bus network but in Harrogate itself.

The Department for Transport’s announcement that it is now to continue the scheme to cap single fares until late 2024 has been welcomed by Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones. (Picture National World Gerard Binks)The Department for Transport’s announcement that it is now to continue the scheme to cap single fares until late 2024 has been welcomed by Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones. (Picture National World Gerard Binks)
"Buses are a key part of our transport network,” said Mr Jones.

"Not only do they help reduce congestion and emissions but they can be a lifeline for more vulnerable people.

"I take a keen interest in this area and want to see more people out of their cars and onto our bus services.

"That is why I am pleased the Government is continuing to cap single fares outside of London at £2 until October 31, 2023 and then £2.50 until November 30, 2024.”

The Harrogate and Knaresborough MP also hailed the DoT’s new ‘Take the Bus’ campaign to encourage people to use their free bus passes as part of the concessionary bus pass scheme.

But, Mr Jones added, increasing bus usage, even in Harrogate, was dependant on creating a better bus service.

"It is important that we encourage pass holders get back on board but I recognise that to do so the buses must be reliable, affordable and a pleasant experience.

"I receive many emails from constituents raising concerns in these areas which I continue to raise with bus company executives.

"I regularly visit the Harrogate Bus Company depot in Starbeck to discuss these issues, trends in passenger numbers and upgrades to their fleet.

"They are working to improve the reliability of the routes which has driven changes to the 1, 2, 8 and 36 services.”

