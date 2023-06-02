Sales manager Alison Reilly reaches 20 year milestone at Pateley Bridge estate agents

Over the past two decades, Mrs Reilly has sold hundreds of properties throughout Nidderdale and is currently in the process of completing her most expensive property to date, which has been successfully sold subject to contract for £1.5m.

Mrs Reilly grew up and lives in Pateley Bridge with her husband and two daughters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “No two days are ever the same and I really enjoy how busy we are and the variety of my role.

Alison Reilly has reached a 20 year milestone for Dacre, Son and Hartley.

“Every day we have clients calling into the office and it’s a real privilege to help guide them through the buying and selling process.

“Over the years I’ve helped bring many amazing properties to the market, but the most memorable has to be The Temple at Glasshouses.

“The tiny circular building with a pointed roof had planning consent to be converted into a one-bedroom holiday let.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a stable at one point and sits beside the River Nidd, close to the weir on the footpath from Glasshouses to Pateley Bridge and it was unlike anything I had ever brought to the market before.”

As well as being dedicated to her career in estate agency, Mrs Reilly also helped raise thousands of pounds for Martin House Hospice after she abseiled down Ripon Cathedral.

She also regularly helps support local charitable and community events.

Mrs Reilly added: “We have such a great community in Pateley Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People have lived here all their lives and plenty more come from all over to either settle here or buy a second home.

“I’ve acted for clients several times over as they climb the property ladder or downsize.

“From apartments to grand detached homes, we have something for everyone here in Pateley.”

Patrick McCutcheon, head of residential at Dacre, Son & Hartley, said: “At a time when many estate agents are pulling out of their regional networks, we understand the importance of a high street presence and being part of the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad