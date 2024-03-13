Sadness as Harrogate shop is set to close down after maintaining high standards since the early 1960s
Located at 14 Station Parade, Exelby Shoes of Harrogate has boasted a traditional approach to all things shoes for 65 years, maintaining high standards and offering the sort of expert and personal service rare elsewhere nowadays.
But the “closing down sale” signs are up on the front window of this small, family-run business as the owners take retirement.
Run by Stephen and Mandy Walker for the last quarter of a century, the sale at Exelby Shoes of Harrogate is expected to last into April.
On breaking the news, the couple posted on the shop's Facebook page: “We are extremely sad to let you know we are closing down.
"We appreciate and thank everyone for their loyal custom over the many years.”