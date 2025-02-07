Ripon’s Jack Laugher Leisure Centre to welcome back gym users following major renovation

The gym at the Jack Laugher Leisure Centre in Ripon has reopened its doors to residents today following a major refurbishment.

The gym facilities have been brought back into the popular leisure centre on Dallamires Lane today (February 7) as part of a major renovation scheme to upgrade the well-used sports centre.

Whilst the venue’s pool has remained in use, refurbishment plans for the remainder of the leisure centre were delayed after a void was discovered beneath it.

Like much of Ripon, the centre sits above a layer of gypsum – a water-soluble rock that leads to the formation of large underground caves that can collapse - and the identification of the void resulted in the need for complex ground stabilisation works at the centre.

A temporary cabin was erected in the site’s car park to house interim gym facilities while the ground stabilisation works were carried out.

This will be removed later this month once the gym equipment has been relocated.

The indoor gym will provide members with more usable space to continue their wellbeing journeys thanks to 36 stations for cardio and fixed resistance equipment, free weights and a reintroduced half rack in addition to an improved space for spin classes.

Group exercise classes will continue to run from Hugh Ripley Hall until the centre is fully reopened.

It is anticipated the planned renovations to the remainder of the leisure centre including external landscaping will be complete by the summer.

The works represent significant improvements to North Yorkshire Council’s leisure offering and once the centre fully reopens, it will offer a fully-equipped gym with 55 cardio and resistance training stations, group exercise studios, a sports hall, a health suite, new changing rooms, a meeting room and parking, alongside the 25 metre six-lane pool that has been in use since 2022.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for leisure services, Councillor Simon Myers, said he was delighted that the ground stabilisation works had been complete to allow the gym to move back inside the leisure centre.

He said: “I’m so pleased to be able to share this good news with our residents.

"We hope that the reopening of the gym will provide more options for people wanting to become active and move more – providing an overall better fitness experience and enhancing their physical and mental health and wellbeing.

“We would like to thank all customers for their patience during the temporary arrangements and for continuing to support us during the last couple of years.

“We will be looking to improve what the centre offers later in the year to bring it in line with other Active North Yorkshire facilities in neighbouring towns.

“In the meantime, no matter what your fitness ability is, our equipment can enable all members to reach their full potential and we look forward to also welcoming new members wishing to sign up.”

North Yorkshire Council’s deputy leader, Councillor Gareth Dadd, whose responsibilities include property and the authority’s finances, added: “The ground stabilisation works were necessary to make the leisure centre building safe so that it can be renovated and reopened for public use.

“We are extremely pleased that we are nearing completion of the project to create state-of-the-art facilities so that people in Ripon can keep fit and active for years to come.”

Councillor Andrew Williams, who represents Ripon Minster and Moorside, said: “I am delighted that this long-running saga which was started by the now defunct Harrogate Borough Council is finally coming to a close.

“I am grateful for the commitment shown to Ripon by North Yorkshire Council in resolving the issues it inherited and delighted the Leisure Centre is once again able to serve the local community.

"I know local residents will be pleased that it will in the coming days no longer resemble a building site.”

The leisure centre, including the pool, will close on Saturday, February 22, at 6pm and reopen on Monday, February 24, at 6am to allow for the removal of the cabins.

The centre is now managed by North Yorkshire Council, as part of the Active North Yorkshire service which aims to improve health and well-being and support more people to be more physically active.

For more information, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/ripon-leisure-and-wellbeing-hub-jack-laugher-centre