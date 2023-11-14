Ripon Wetherspoon pub awarded with platinum rating in Loo of the Year Awards 2023
The Unicorn Hotel in Ripon has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.
The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the United Kingdom.
Inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the country in order to judge them.
All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond, with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.
They are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.
Jonny Mahoney, Manager of The Unicorn Hotel, said: “We are delighted with the award.
"Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."
Becky Wall, The Loo of the Year Awards 2022 Managing Director, added: “The toilets at The Winter Gardens have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.
"The pub deserves its platinum award."