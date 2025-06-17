Ripon riverside pub handed five-out-of-five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency
A riverside pub in Ripon has been given a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.
The Water Rat, located on Bondgate Green, has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating, meaning standards are ‘very good’.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on June 11.
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.
To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/