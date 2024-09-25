Ripon restaurant awarded three AA Rosettes at prestigious national awards less than year after re-brand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Old Deanery in Ripon is celebrating after being awarded 3 AA Rosettes at the prestigious AA Hospitality Awards.

Hosted by AA Hotel and Hospitality Services, the star-studded evening was presented by BAFTA-nominated television and radio broadcaster Angellica Bell, widely recognised for winning Celebrity MasterChef.

The Old Deanery is a Jacobean mansion in the shadows of Ripon Cathedral and dining is an immersive experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head chef Adam Jackson has a collection of awards and accreditations to his name, and a list of some of the top restaurants on his CV.

The Old Deanery in Ripon is celebrating after being awarded 3 AA Rosettes at the prestigious AA Hospitality Awards

Adam was head chef at The Black Swan at Oldstead in York, where he helped win its first Michelin star in 2012.

He then set up his own restaurant, The Park Restaurant at Marmadukes Town House Hotel which gained three AA rosettes.Jackson joined The Old Deanery in 2023 as part of a re-brand, taking the venue from an exclusive use wedding and events venue to a destination restaurant with rooms, alongside business owners, Rebecca and Chris Layton, and managing director, David Macdonald.

The AA says that 3 AA Rosette restaurants are “outstanding restaurants that achieve standards that demand national recognition well beyond their local area”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Layton, Director at The Old Deanery, said: “To receive this award less than a year after our re-brand is the result of a lot of hard work by all the team, and we are thrilled to have been recognised in this way.

"Our goal was to rejuvenate The Old Deanery into a must-visit destination restaurant with rooms, and to further put Ripon on the map as a fantastic city to visit.

"We hope that this award encourages people to visit our lovely city and stay and dine at The Old Deanery when they do.”

For more information about The Old Deanery, visit www.theolddeanery.co.uk