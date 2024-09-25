Ripon restaurant awarded three AA Rosettes at prestigious national awards less than year after re-brand
Hosted by AA Hotel and Hospitality Services, the star-studded evening was presented by BAFTA-nominated television and radio broadcaster Angellica Bell, widely recognised for winning Celebrity MasterChef.
The Old Deanery is a Jacobean mansion in the shadows of Ripon Cathedral and dining is an immersive experience.
Head chef Adam Jackson has a collection of awards and accreditations to his name, and a list of some of the top restaurants on his CV.
Adam was head chef at The Black Swan at Oldstead in York, where he helped win its first Michelin star in 2012.
He then set up his own restaurant, The Park Restaurant at Marmadukes Town House Hotel which gained three AA rosettes.Jackson joined The Old Deanery in 2023 as part of a re-brand, taking the venue from an exclusive use wedding and events venue to a destination restaurant with rooms, alongside business owners, Rebecca and Chris Layton, and managing director, David Macdonald.
The AA says that 3 AA Rosette restaurants are “outstanding restaurants that achieve standards that demand national recognition well beyond their local area”.
Rebecca Layton, Director at The Old Deanery, said: “To receive this award less than a year after our re-brand is the result of a lot of hard work by all the team, and we are thrilled to have been recognised in this way.
"Our goal was to rejuvenate The Old Deanery into a must-visit destination restaurant with rooms, and to further put Ripon on the map as a fantastic city to visit.
"We hope that this award encourages people to visit our lovely city and stay and dine at The Old Deanery when they do.”
For more information about The Old Deanery, visit www.theolddeanery.co.uk
