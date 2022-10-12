Ripon Racecourse named as finalists for two prestigious awards

The awards, run in partnership with Great British Racing, Racing Post, the Racing Foundation and Racing Together, is the marquee event of British racecourses and celebrates excellence and innovation in racecourse operations and raceday experience.

Ripon, which is known as Yorkshire’s Garden Racecourse, has been listed as a finalist in both the Racing Foundation Green category and the Racing Connection category.

From the shortlisted finalists, the winners will be revealed at the Showcase and Awards ceremony on November 10 at Pontefract Racecourse.

Jonathan Mullin, Operations and Marketing Manager at Ripon Racecourse, said: “It’s wonderful for us to be finalists in two categories.

"The Goodbye Flys Ripon Stables Championship was really well received by the stable staff and it’s great that it has been recognised.

“It is especially pleasing to be a finalist in the inaugural Racing Foundation Green Award.

"As Yorkshire’s Garden Racecourse we take great pride in our environment and realise the importance of working towards and promoting a sustainable future so we’re delighted with this acknowledgement of our work in this area.”

The Racing Foundation Green award champions initiatives that reduce the environmental impact of the racecourse and/or specific events.

Entries were asked to demonstrate how environmental initiatives have been identified and executed with a focus on the results achieved and the legacy of the work.

The Racing Foundation will work with the winner to develop their sustainability project, supported with a grant of up to £20,000.

The Racing Connection Award celebrates initiatives that enrich and extend the reach of the sport to customers.

In this case, customers can include racegoers or colleagues from the thoroughbred group (professionals connected with the horse).

Initiatives were asked to demonstrate the passion, enthusiasm, knowledge and skill of those who work tirelessly in the sport, enhancing both customer enjoyment and education of horseracing.

Paul Swain, Communications and Raceday Experience Manager at the RCA, said: “I am thrilled for Ripon Racecourse for their success in being named a Finalist at the 2022 Showcase and Awards.

“After three long years, it is fitting the Showcase & Awards has returned with such a quality and diverse list of Finalists.

"They represent the best of British Racecourses and should all be immensely proud of the work they’ve done in the past year.“The Green Award is new to Showcase and I am pleased to see such esteemed finalists in its first year.

"It is right that these three initiatives are heralded as best practice which hopefully more racecourses will adopt in the coming months.“We now turn to Pontefract on Thursday 10th November to find out the winners and the new additions to the Showcase hall of fame.”

Rob Hezel, Chief Executive at the Racing Foundation, added: “The Racing Foundation is pleased to be supporting the Green Award at the RCA Showcase this year.

“Environmental sustainability is vital to protect racing’s future and racecourses have a massive opportunity to contribute, not only in their operational practises but in positively influencing the behaviour of racegoers and their communities.

