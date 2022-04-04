Ripon meat firm signs top deal

The sustainable online meat retailer, which works closely with more than 40 hand-picked farms across Yorkshire, has struck a deal to supply the stores with its new Saucepan Ready range.

Founder and chief executive John Pallagi said: “It’s a real feather in our cap to get Saucepan Ready listed with these two such iconic British retailers – it’s also recognition of the superb quality of the heritage breed meat our farmers supply.

“Many of our existing customers buy cuts of meat from us, but we have a growing following who love the convenience of our Saucepan Ready dishes and we know shoppers in Selfridges and Fortnum & Mason will appreciate being able to pick-up high-quality meals when they’re in store.”

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal marks a significant first and comes after Inverleith LLP, the Edinburgh-based specialist consumer brand investor acquired a majority stake in the business, so it could press ahead with ambitious expansion plans.

This latest move continues Farmison & Co’s ambition to fly the flag for family farms and heritage cattle breeds.

The Saucepan Ready range features menus created by Farmison & Co’s Michelin-starred executive chef Jeff Baker and uses recipes based on dishes from close to home and further afield.

The range going into Selfridges and Fortnum & Mason includes Thai green curry, tikka masala, lamb hotpot, chilli con carne, beef in black bean sauce and sweet and sour pork.

They come in handy pouches of sauce and meat that can be cooked in just five minutes to create a nourishing and satisfying dish for a simple midweek meal or an indulgent sit-down dinner.

Each of the dishes uses quality ingredients carefully sourced by Farmison & Co, including grass-fed, beef, free-range lamb and free-range chicken.

Jeff Baker, who has cooked for the Queen and President Barack Obama and worked alongside some of the world’s most respected chefs, said: “The joy of these dishes is that they are so versatile and with a few simple additions you can have a luxurious meal ready in a few minutes.”