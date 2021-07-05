Ripon ‘legend’ receives Lifetime Achievement award

Derrick Potter, executive chairman of business park owner and operator Potter Space, has been recognised for the success of his 56 years in business with a Lifetime Achievement award at the Family Business of the Year awards, which are organised by Family Business United (FBU). PHOTO: Adrian Ray Photography Ltd.

Derrick Potter, executive chairman of Ripon-based business park owner and operator Potter Space, was given the prestigious Lifetime Achievement award at the online event, which was organised by Family Business United (FBU).

At the virtual ceremony, Paul Andrews, founder of FBU, outlined the success Mr Potter had achieved from humble beginnings, starting with a single lorry transporting grain in 1965, and growing the business into an award-winning logistics company.

Following a strategic decision to sell the logistics business and become a property business, Potter Space, which runs five business parks around the UK, was officially launched in 2018.

Mr Potter is still active in the business and attends regular company meetings with his daughter, Claire.

Presenting the award, Mr Andrews said: “Derrick is an incredible individual, passionate not only about his own family business but keen to help as many others plan for their future too. He has been at the fore of the sector for many years and is a real ‘tour de force,’ transitioning from a transport and logistics business to a property company enabling the next generation to steer the business in a new direction.”

“Derrick is a true inspiration, certainly happy to get his hands dirty and make things happen and a real friend to many in the family business community. It is an absolute honour to award this Lifetime Achievement award to a real family business legend and someone that continues to make a difference each and every day.”

Accepting the award, Mr Potter paid tribute to his team, and said: “It’s humbling and gratifying to win this award, especially knowing all the people who have given their time and working lives to help us grow our successful family business. It is an honour to accept this prestigious award.”