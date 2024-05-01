Ripon fish and chip shop handed three out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

A fish and chip shop in Ripon has been given a three out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency, meaning standards are ‘generally satisfactory’.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 1st May 2024, 11:10 BST
Lead Lane Fisheries, located on Lead Lane in Ripon, has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on March 26.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

