Ripon fish and chip shop handed three out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency
A fish and chip shop in Ripon has been given a three out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency, meaning standards are ‘generally satisfactory’.
Lead Lane Fisheries, located on Lead Lane in Ripon, has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on March 26.
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.
To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/
