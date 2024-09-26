Ripon fish and chip shop handed four out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fish and chip shop in Ripon has been handed a four out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

Drakes, located on Finkle Street, has been given a new four out of five food hygiene rating, meaning standards are ‘good’.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on August 19.

It means that of North Yorkshire's 526 takeaways with ratings, 368 (70 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/