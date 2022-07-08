Ripon firm marks 40 years in style at Great Yorkshire Show

Geoff Brown, Ripon Farm Services' managing director meeting Prince Charles at a previous Great Yorkshire Show.

RFS will be showcasing the iconic John Deere 4040 tractor, first launched in 1978, to highlight its 40 successful award-winning years in the agricultural industry.

The 4040 tractor will be taking pride of place at the Ripon Farm Services stand at the showground and will be joined by John Deere’s brand-new 6R tractor, illustrating how John Deere tractors have evolved over the years.

Richard Simpson Commercial Director of Ripon Farm Services, explained: “This is a very special year for us, since it is 40 years since Geoff Brown, our current managing director, founded the company with friends and fellow businessmen in 1982.

“Since then the company has grown from a small concern to one of the biggest employers in the Ripon area, with some 260 staff and a turnover of more than £100 million,” he said.

Geoff, who will be at the Ripon Farm Services stand during the show, added: “The growth of RFS gives me tremendous pleasure, but I would stress that the success of Ripon Farm Services is down to the loyal and committed staff we have employed over the years.

“They have been the bedrock of this company and their dedication and expertise is second to none.

“I look forward to greeting old friends and new at this year’s show, which, as always, will be a fabulous showcase of what Yorkshire has to offer.

“Please do come and say hello and help us celebrate our special anniversary.”

The new 6R tractor is designed and engineered to be versatile, light, comfortable and powerful.

RFS will also be supplying a T670 combine harvester with a 30ft header for the President’s Lawn at the show.

Last year RFS gave the largest and most technologically advanced combine harvester in the world makes its debut at the Great Yorkshire Show. The John Deere X9 1100 combine harvester was one of the stars of the show, attracting widespread media attention.

RFS continues to build partnerships supplying agricultural machinery, equipment and support around Yorkshire, Teesside, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

One of the UK’s premier John Deere dealers, RFS leads the way in precision agriculture applications with a dedicated team.

Meanwhile the company is opening a high-quality 20,000 sq ft building at the multi-million pound Eden Business Park, which is located immediately off the A64 by the Pickering Road (A169) junction by Eden Camp, next month.