Ripon firm chosen to keep London moving through winter

Ripon-based Econ Engineering has won contracts to supply gritters to three contractorstasked with keeping London's roads snow- and ice-free for the next seven years.

Two years ago, Transport for London (TfL) awarded £1.4bn of new area contracts under its Highways Framework to Ringway, FM Conway and a Tarmac/Kier joint venture.

All three contractors have turned to Econ to supply them with their gritters, so for the next seven years, 33 Econ vehicles will be located around the capital, ready to mobilise in the event of snow or ice.

Econ director Jonathan Lupton said: “This is a significant contract award for us and demonstrates our standing within the highways and transports sector.

“For more than 50 years, Econ has become an industry leader in the manufacturing of gritters, and our vehicles are used by councils, highways agencies, and road contractors the length and breadth of the UK.

“In addition to selling gritters, we also have an extensive hire fleet, and two of the three TfL framework contractors have chosen to go down this route.”