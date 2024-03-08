Ripon Farm Services announces its new CEO as it makes new appointments at the top

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ripon Farm Services is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Simpson as its new CEO with Geoff Brown MBE becoming Chairman.

Three years ago, this major company made the decision to strengthen the Board to ensure it had a structure in place to manage the future growth and succession of the company with the appointment of Richard Simpson as Commercial Director.

Richard comes from a farming background and has extensive experience in transforming companies large and small and he brings a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective to Ripon Farm Services.

New appointments at the top - Ripon Farm Services Geoff Brown and Richard Simpson. (Picture contributed)

In his new role as CEO Richard will have full responsibility for the strategic development of RFS and the day-to-day running of the business.

Geoff Brown will continue to be ever-present in the company and advise on strategic direction to ensure the seamless transfer of knowledge and expertise.

He will also be able to dedicate more time and energy to his upcoming charitable endeavours in his role as President of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society while, at the same time, ensuring a smooth leadership transition within the company.

New CEO Richard Simpson said: “This is an incredible honour and one which I am terrified about to be honest.

"Ripon Farm Services is a truly great business and following Geoff to lead the company is the most challenging thing I have ever done.

"What an incredible legacy he has built.

"We must all work together to ensure that the values on which the company is built are preserved and enhanced in the years to come.”

Established in 1982, and employing more than 300 people, Ripon Farm Services is one of the largest John Deere dealers in the UK.

Covering 14 sites across Yorkshire, Teesside, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, Ripon Farm Services is responsible for the sale and aftersales support of agricultural machinery, ground care equipment and professional turf equipment by John Deere and other major manufacturers.

New Chairman Geoff Brown MBE said: “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all employees, customers and the folks at John Deere who have been instrumental in our journey over the past 40 years.

"The unwavering commitment, hard work, and passion have been invaluable in shaping the company into what it is today.

"That said we must keep moving forwards.