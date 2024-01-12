Ripon city centre café handed four out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency
A café in Ripon has been given a four out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency, meaning that standards are ‘good’.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Caffè Nero, located on Market Place in Ripon, has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on November 28.
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.
To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/