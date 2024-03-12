Ripon chocolatier with ‘world class talent’ creates edible art with the wow factor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The business, Ben Ellis Pastry Chef & Chocolatier was born in a flat on Allhallowgate in 2018.

Mr Ellis gave up his work at Fountains Abbey, and his dream as a sought after pastry chef, as his wife fell pregnant.

Deciding to join forces Mr Ellis worked from home on his evolving talent after experiencing the art of chocolate making in London with William Curley, a world famous chocolatier.

Pictured: Edible and nutritional chocolates made by Ben Ellis Pastry Chef & Chocolatier.

Meanwhile, Mrs Ellis took care of the business side.

Mrs Ellis said: “His chocolates quickly became the talk of Ripon as they are visually beautiful and taste incredible.

“As well as being so low in salts, fats, sugars & carbohydrates that they are suitable for diabetics, anyone on a special diet, or anyone wanting a healthy lifestyle whilst eating incredible chocolate!”

The chocolates are made with fresh raw ingredients in the form of fresh purees, juices, whole ingredients and water infusions, giving each chocolate nutritional value.

Pictured: The edible crown Mr Ellis crafted for a royal celebration.

Mr Ellis said: “ My vision was always to create a delicious inclusive chocolate that can be enjoyed by anyone; each individual chocolate is so full of flavour it ignites the taste buds and leaves you thinking.... Wow!

“We are selling a chocolate experience to savour, much more than just a beautiful chocolate.”