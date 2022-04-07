Ripon businesses receive over £140,000 in Covid grants

Oliver’s Pantry is one of many Ripon businesses to access an Omicron Hospitality & Leisure Grant (OHLG).

Recipients accessed the Omicron Hospitality & Leisure Grant (OHLG) thanks to Ripon Business Improvement District (BID), which made sure that all levy-paying businesses in the city were aware of the scheme.

The Government launched the OHLG in December 2021 to support rate-paying businesses in the hospitality and leisure sector, which has been hit particularly hard by the Covid pandemic.

The size of grant available under the scheme depends on the rateable value of an applicant’s premises. If the rateable value is under £15,000, the maximum grant is £2,667, but businesses in buildings with rateable value over £50,000 can claim up to £6,000.

Lou Grant, co-owner of Oliver’s Pantry on North Street, said: “We encountered an issue with our application and Lilla at the BID supported us in sorting it out and receiving payment. We really appreciate the support received from the BID and look forward to all the other good works they are doing to improve the city for its businesses.”

Pietro Lamesta at Prima Pizzeria on Kirkgate said: “Having only recently taken over the business, I didn’t know anything about the OHL grant until Rick Jones, one of directors at Ripon BID, called me.

“Rick showed me how to apply and then when my application was missing some details helped me correct it and I have now received my grant. I am very grateful to Rick and Ripon BID for helping with this.”

Ripon BID has appointed Place Support Partnership to visit BID businesses and reduce their business costs such as energy, telecoms, water, merchant etc.