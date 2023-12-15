Ripon-built road gritter is named after BBC presenter Zoe Ball in remarkable week for local company

A Ripon firm responsible for building 85% of the gritters on Britain's roads is celebrating a remarkable week in the limelight when it was heard by millions of listeners on BBC Radio 2 and won an industry 'Oscar'.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The boss of Econ Engineering said he was proud of the whole team at the company which is the UK's leading manufacturer of gritters, de-icers, snow ploughs and highway maintenance vehicles.

The firm won Bodybuilder of the Year at the Commercial Motor Awards in Birmingham – where the cream of operators, dealers and suppliers did battle for the top honours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Econ Engineering Managing director Jonathan Lupton, said: “Words cannot describe how proud I feel right now to have come away with such a prestigious award.

True grit - The team from Econ Engineering in Ripon receiving the award for Bodybuilder of the Year at the Commercial Motor Awards in Birmingham. (Picture contributed)

"We know how hard every member of our team works to ensure that we maintain the high standards that Econ are renowned for, and this award goes to each and every one of the Econ family.”

Meanwhile, a gritter built by Econ Engineering, which was founded in 1969, has been renamed after BBC Radio Two presenter Zoe Ball, whose show is listened to by more than six millions listeners.

The vehicle, which forms part of Hertfordshire County Council’s 70-strong fleet, has been re-branded ‘Snowy Ball’ in honour of the breakfast show host.