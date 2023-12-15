Ripon-built road gritter is named after BBC presenter Zoe Ball in remarkable week for local company
The boss of Econ Engineering said he was proud of the whole team at the company which is the UK's leading manufacturer of gritters, de-icers, snow ploughs and highway maintenance vehicles.
The firm won Bodybuilder of the Year at the Commercial Motor Awards in Birmingham – where the cream of operators, dealers and suppliers did battle for the top honours.
Econ Engineering Managing director Jonathan Lupton, said: “Words cannot describe how proud I feel right now to have come away with such a prestigious award.
"We know how hard every member of our team works to ensure that we maintain the high standards that Econ are renowned for, and this award goes to each and every one of the Econ family.”
Meanwhile, a gritter built by Econ Engineering, which was founded in 1969, has been renamed after BBC Radio Two presenter Zoe Ball, whose show is listened to by more than six millions listeners.
The vehicle, which forms part of Hertfordshire County Council’s 70-strong fleet, has been re-branded ‘Snowy Ball’ in honour of the breakfast show host.
The broadcaster had urged listeners to get in touch to offer their suggestions for a name for the Ripon-born gritter, which is just one of hundreds of Econ vehicles helping to keep the nation moving.