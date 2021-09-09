Ripon BID seek new manager

Ripon Business Improvement District (BID) is looking for a manager to deliver their business plan

BID’s have been set up across the country, including in Harrogate, as a way of creating safer, cleaner and better promoted city and town centres and Ripon is the latest destination looking to enhance and boost its local economy.

The managers role will include providing day-to-day management and leadership of the BID company and working in association with businesses, public agencies and other service providers.

Richard Compton, Chairman of Ripon BID and owner of Newby Hall said: “This is a new and exciting role helping us to deliver the Business Plan and taking a leading role in shaping the future of our city.”

There will be a significant budget to work with each year that is generated from a levy on business rates and will be used to deliver the business plan and create events and initiatives around the City to improve it as a destination and as a place to live and work.

The manager will be responsible for ensuring that the business plan is delivered in a professional and cost effective manner.

Ripon BID has stated that the position will be demanding but varied and rewarding and will require someone who is entrepreneurial, creative, self-motivated, task orientated and has a passion to see Ripon succeed.

Richard added: “This is an exciting time for Ripon and I hope you will follow and be involved in our journey.”

Applications for the role close on the 12th August.