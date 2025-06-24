Ripley based Just Makers gets a boost from Theo Paphitis

By Helen Barnes
Contributor
Published 24th Jun 2025, 14:36 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 15:32 BST
A Ripley based small business has received a business boost from Retail Entrepreneur Theo Paphitis.

Last week, Helen Barnes of Just Makers commented on Theo's Instagram post to tell him about Just Makers during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a repost by Theo to his 50k+ Instagram and almost 300k LinkedIn followers. The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 4,000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK. 2025 sees the 15th anniversary of #SBS Small Business Sunday, since Theo launched it in October 2010.

Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed Shopkeeper, Theo re‐shared Just Maker's message to his extensive number of followers. Just Makers are also profiled on the #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com) that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Helen said, "It is invaluable to have support from Theo because as all small business owners know, it is hard to keep growing and at Just Makers we are proud to be a small business supporting over 70 other small maker businesses. Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do."

Theo Paphitis SBS Awardplaceholder image
Theo Paphitis SBS Award

Small business champion Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS award from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Just Makers every success.”

Anyone looking for a re‐post from Theo should post to him on X, LinkedIn or Instagram about their business on Sunday between 5pm and 7.30pm and include the hashtag #SBS. Six lucky businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8pm and then invited to enter their profile on the SBS website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.

Related topics:RipleyInstagramLinkedIn
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice