Ripley based Just Makers gets a boost from Theo Paphitis

A Ripley based small business has received a business boost from Retail Entrepreneur Theo Paphitis.

Last week, Helen Barnes of Just Makers commented on Theo's Instagram post to tell him about Just Makers during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a repost by Theo to his 50k+ Instagram and almost 300k LinkedIn followers. The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 4,000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK. 2025 sees the 15th anniversary of #SBS Small Business Sunday, since Theo launched it in October 2010.

Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed Shopkeeper, Theo re‐shared Just Maker's message to his extensive number of followers. Just Makers are also profiled on the #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com) that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Helen said, "It is invaluable to have support from Theo because as all small business owners know, it is hard to keep growing and at Just Makers we are proud to be a small business supporting over 70 other small maker businesses. Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do."

Small business champion Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS award from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Just Makers every success.”

Anyone looking for a re‐post from Theo should post to him on X, LinkedIn or Instagram about their business on Sunday between 5pm and 7.30pm and include the hashtag #SBS. Six lucky businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8pm and then invited to enter their profile on the SBS website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.