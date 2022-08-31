Review: What is new Harrogate bar restaurant Cosy Club like and will it succeed in town's food and drink scene

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The official opening today, Wednesday, of Cosy Club at 37 Cambridge Street after a substantial renovation is a bold move into Harrogate's retail heart.

As such, it may even be a pointer to a new future for the town's high street.

Sure, there already are one or two bars nearby way down Oxford Street and towards the bottom of Beulah Street.

Welcome to Harrogate's newest bar restaurant - Cosy Club general manager Ben Wilson, second from right, is pictured with bar tender Ben Hunter, bar manager Sophie Benson and deputy manager Belisa Prekulaj.

But Cosy Club faces Primark and its nearest rivals are Sainsbury's and Boots.

Set among among the row of shops in an empty unit created by the closure of Topshop back in 2018, this new all-day bar-restaurant is in the ideal location for strong footfall, especially at busy lunchtimes and weekends.

Although the entrance is street level, access requires a walk up the staircase into a large and welcoming space.

From the moment you get to the final wide step, the buzz is palpable, as if the whole place had been designed to create a sense of occasion.

Part of the interiors of Harrogate's newest bar restaurant - The Cosy Club.

A place with a sense of self-confidence and characterful decor which hits you right in the face, the space also whispers culture and hospitality with an emphasis on comfort and enjoyment.

The new interiors are festooned with framed prints and have a loudly arts and crafts feel with wallpaper originally designed in 1895.

The main bar even features bespoke handmade stained-glass work.

Relaxed but full of life, Cosy Club is also a place where a "vibrant drinking culture" is designed to co-exist in harmony with good food with an all-day menu to take you through the day.

As well as offering a menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner featuring fresh and modern classics, extensive brunch, gluten free and vegan menus, Cosy Club prides itself on being just right for special occasions, especially for cocktails and brunch.

Focusing on British, European and Asian dishes with a nod to North America at brunch, it feels a little like an old-fashioned brasserie updated for more modern and diverse times – and crowds.

Of course, Harrogate's recent track record as regards 'chains' of any description is inconsistent at best.

In a town with such a strong independent sector, there is rarely any loyalty to a brand name in itself.

Most of the time, success depends on exactly what the reality of that name means to customers on a night out or while having breakfast or lunch.

But Cosy Club is a contender. Anyone with doubts, should check out its track record.

Cosy Club has already succeeded elsewhere in a diverse set of locations including Bath, Cheltenham, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Coventry, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Taunton, York and more.

Far from stand alone, Cosy Club is part of the Loungers company, which was founded in Bristol in 2002 by a three good friends, Dave Reid, Alex Reilley and Jake Bishop.

Since then long-standing the trio's vision has blossomed.

The trio now own nearly 200 sites in England and Wales across two distinct but complementary brands, Lounge and Cosy Club.

So will Harrogate drinkers take Cosy Club to its heart?

The town has become a bit of a crowded market place for eating and drinking these days.